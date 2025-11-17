Deputies seize $1.3M in cartel-linked drugs in King County, WA

The Brief Deputies seized about $1.3 million in drugs tied to the Sinaloa Cartel after a months-long King County investigation. Detectives served warrants in Bridgeport, Lynnwood and Kirkland, recovering large quantities of meth, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, along with cash, a gun and a vehicle. Four people were arrested, and the sheriff’s office thanked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.



Deputies seized about $1.3 million worth of street drugs tied to the Sinaloa Cartel in King County after a months-long investigation.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) posted photos of the bust on social media with K9 Quinn sitting proudly in front of the haul.

The KCSO said its Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) made the bust after detectives identified a supplier who received more than 100 pounds of narcotics every few weeks and distributed them throughout King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives served search warrants in Bridgeport, Lynnwood and Kirkland. Deputies seized 70.55 pounds of meth, 16 pounds of fentanyl powder, 6.83 pounds of heroin, 1.67 pounds of cocaine, a handgun, a car used to distribute drugs and $83,652 in cash.

Four people were arrested. The KCSO thanked the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for its assistance in the operation.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office.

