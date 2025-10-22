Seattle ‘prolific’ drug trafficker arrested while shopping with family

The Brief Seattle Police arrested a "prolific" drug trafficking suspect in West Seattle, following a months-long investigation that began with a July arrest near White Center for selling fentanyl and methamphetamine. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from SeaTac with an extensive criminal history, was surveilled by detectives who linked his activities to drug overdoses and thefts in the area. He was arrested by a SWAT team at Roxhill Park while selling drugs, and was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash, and drug paraphernalia; he is held in King County Jail with bail set at $250,000.



Detectives and SWAT members arrested a "prolific" drug trafficking suspect in West Seattle while he was out shopping with his family last week.

The Seattle Police Department says the arrest is the culmination of a months-long narcotics investigation, which began after an arrest back in July.

The backstory:

Officers made an arrest near White Center on July 16, taking a suspect into custody for reportedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from his RV, which was parked near 26th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St.

Detectives pressed the man to identify his dealer, and he said he got his narcotics from a 51-year-old man living in SeaTac.

Police investigated the man and learned he was a convicted felon with an "extensive criminal history," including many drug trafficking crimes.

Timeline:

Detectives surveilled the man for several months.

During that time, they found he "frequently" traveled between SeaTac, South Park, White Center and Westwood Village to sell drugs, authorities said. They believe his activities are correlated with a string of drug overdoses, retail theft, car prowls and thefts in the area.

Investigators prepared to arrest the dealer, and trailed him as he drove his family to the shopping center in Westwood Village around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Authorities say while the family shopped inside, the man went across the street to Roxhill Park to sell drugs. Detectives saw suspected narcotics users approach him once he got there.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Seattle Police Department)

A SWAT team went to the park and arrested the man for controlled substance violation and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. They searched him and recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, a white powder, $291 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia.

The man was booked into King County Jail for multiple drug crimes.

His bail is currently set at $250,000.

