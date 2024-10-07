Seattle police investigate Chinatown-International District shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured over the weekend in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on South King Street.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the lower hip area.

The victim declined medical attention after medics arrived at the scene but he ws later taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation revealed that there was a brief altercation between the victim and suspect before the shooting.

After the shooting, the suspect fled.

Officers and the King County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit searched the area but could not find the suspect.

It's not known what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to cal the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.

