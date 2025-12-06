City of Renton plans meeting with owners of dilapidated office building

The city of Renton tells FOX 13 they have a meeting scheduled with the owners of a former Boeing office building, after it fell into a state of disrepair.

City officials tell us that ION Renton LLC is appealing city-imposed fines. The meeting between ION Renton and the city is scheduled for Dec. 11.

The city says they expect to discuss the owner's progress in demolition, abatement, and development plans.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dig deeper:

The building and property are private and not under the control of Renton, according to the city. They say it could require lengthy and contentious litigation.

If the groups are not able to reach a resolution, the city of Renton says they will consider filing legal action to take control of the property.

Continued meetings on the topic of this property could happen past the initial Dec. 11 date if needed.

Former Boeing office in disrepair in Renton

