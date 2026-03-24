Could Climate Pledge Arena's schedule fit the Seattle Sonics?

The Brief NBA owners are set to vote Wednesday on a possible return of the Seattle SuperSonics. Despite a busy schedule, analysis shows Climate Pledge Arena has enough open dates to host 41 NBA home games. It’s still unclear if the Sonics will return, with the league’s decision expected soon.



As NBA owners gather Wednesday to vote on the potential return of the Seattle SuperSonics, there's a major logistical question: Is there actually room for the Sonics in Climate Pledge Arena's calendar?

With the Seattle Kraken, the Storm, the Torrent and a stream of concerts, events and shows filling the calendar at Climate Pledge Arena, some may wonder if the venue can accommodate 41 additional home games within the arena’s calendar.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 28: A general view outside Climate Pledge Arena before the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Montréal Canadiens on October 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The NBA regular season typically runs from late October through mid-April. To host a team, an arena needs to carve out space for 41 home games within that window.

After analyzing every scheduled event at Climate Pledge Arena during the 2025–2026 season timeframe, the data reveals an exciting amount of breathing room:

Total open days: 91

Required NBA home games: 41

The verdict: It's entirely doable.

Local perspective:

To see if this "roommate" situation works in practice, FOX 13 Seattle looked at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, home to the 76ers and the Flyers, as well as concerts and events.

When comparing the 76ers' monthly home-game requirements against Climate Pledge’s current availability, the schedules align.

October: Six days open at Climate Pledge, 2–4 NBA home games needed

Nov – March: 15 days open at Climate Pledge, 7 NBA home games on average per month

April: Eight days open at Climate Pledge, 2–3 games NBA home games needed

What's next:

While the calendar says "yes," the official word is still pending. FOX 13 reached out to One Roof Sports and Climate Pledge Arena representatives for comment on the scheduling logistics, and we are waiting to hear back.

The NBA vote on the possibility of the Sonics returning to Seattle is expected to be announced sometime on Wednesday.

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