Coast Guard suspends search for missing teen off Long Beach, WA

The Brief The search for a missing 15-year-old boy struggling to swim off Long Beach was suspended early Saturday morning after several hours of effort by the Coast Guard. Two individuals who attempted to rescue him were unsuccessful and subsequently rescued themselves, then treated for possible hypothermia at Ocean Beach Hospital.



The search for a missing 15-year-old boy who was reported struggling to swim off the coast of Long Beach has been suspended.

The Coast Guard said two people in his group tried to reach him but were unsuccessful and had to be rescued.

They were taken to the Ocean Beach Hospital for possible hypothermia.

Crews had searched for several hours for the missing teen, and suspended the search at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

"The act of suspending any search, let alone that of a 15-year-old, is something that the Coast Guard does not take lightly and not without a heavy heart," said Greg Merten Coast Guard Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. "We would like to thank the swimmer from Pacific County for their heroism and extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy."

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Coast Guard.

