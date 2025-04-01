Cory Booker tops 21 hours in a Senate speech, why is he filibustering?

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker held the Senate floor with a marathon speech that lasted all night and into Tuesday afternoon in a feat of endurance to show Democrats’ resistance to President Donald Trump’s sweeping actions.

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was "physically able." More than 21 hours later, the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, was plainly exhausted but still going. It was a remarkable show of stamina — among the longest in Senate history — as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump's agenda.

"These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said as he launched into his speech. "And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them."

In this image provided by Senate Television, Sen, Cory Booker, D-N.J. speaks on the Senate floor, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025. (Senate Television via AP)

Booker warns of a ‘looming constitutional crisis’

Pacing, then at times leaning on his podium, Booker railed for hours against cuts to Social Security offices led by Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. He listed the impacts of Trump's early orders and spoke to concerns that broader cuts to the social safety net could be coming, though Republican lawmakers say the program won't be touched.

Booker also read what he said were letters from constituents, donning and doffing his reading glasses. One writer was alarmed by the Republican president's talk of annexing Greenland and Canada and a "looming constitutional crisis."

Throughout the day Tuesday, Booker got help from Democratic colleagues, who gave him a break from speaking to ask him a question and praise his performance. Booker yielded for questions but made sure to say he would not give up the floor. He stayed standing to comply with Senate rules.

"Your strength, your fortitude, your clarity has just been nothing short of amazing and all of America is paying attention to what you’re saying," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schud — my voice may shake — but I’m going to speak up more."

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Associated Press.

