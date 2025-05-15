Crash clears on Seattle's Aurora Bridge

A multi-car crash has cleared after blocking multiple lanes of the Aurora Bridge northbound in Seattle during the Thursday morning commute.

What we know:

The Seattle Department of Transportation first reported the crash around 8:00 a.m.

The Seattle Police Department said shortly after that it was investigating the crash involving multiple cars on SR 99 just south of N. 34th Street.

Multiple lanes were blocked and officials said to expect delays in the area.

Southbound traffic on SR 99 appeared to be getting by the scene.

The crash cleared a short time later and backups dissipated as the morning went on.

Drivers experienced slow-moving traffic caused by a multi-car crash on Seattle's Aurora Bridge Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

