Man accused of shooting AR-15 at WA deputy faces life in prison

The Brief The man accused of shooting an AR-15 at a Thurston County deputy faces life behind bars. Damien Madison fled the state after opening fire on a deputy during a high-speed chase, according to investigators. More than a month after the crime, Madison finally appeared in a Thurston County courtroom packed with deputies, with his trial now scheduled for August.



The man accused of firing an AR-15-style rifle at a sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed chase in Thurston County and fleeing the state appeared in court Wednesday.

Damien Madison, 27, faces multiple charges in connection to this crimespree including first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a gun. Madison also has several active cases in Thurston County.

During the hearing, the prosecution addressed the judge regarding Madison’s charges.

"He was willing to sacrifice his own safety, the safety of the men and women in this community that give their lives every single day, and that he fired upon them in such a wanton and disregard for the safety of everyone in this community is abhorrent to the state," a prosecutor said in court. "Mr. Madison is someone who poses an extreme danger to himself, to the loved one that was with him, to everyone that operates a motor vehicle in this community," she added.

What they're saying:

About 50 deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office filled the courtroom in a show of support. Sheriff Derek Sanders said the large turnout was about standing with one of their own.

"If you think that no one got hurt, you don’t get shot at and just come back normal. I don’t care who you are. Whether you're in law enforcement, or military, member of the community, anytime you got rounds flying your way, you don’t come out the same on the other side. I would just say it's important for our deputies to see the kind of community support," Sanders said.

During the hearing, Madison wiped his eyes several times and buried his head in his hands after the judge noted he could face life in prison if convicted.

"I hope there is some remorse, and regardless of how this case resolves, even for the worst of the worst offenders, I hope they can find a way to somehow become better people and amend what they have done," Sanders added.

Madison is currently being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled, and trial proceedings are expected to begin later this summer.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

