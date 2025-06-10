The Brief Damien Madison, a 10-time felon arrested after a multi-state manhunt, is now in Thurston County Jail facing multiple charges. Madison allegedly shot at Thurston County deputies with an AR-15, disabling a patrol car during a pursuit. Madison's mother and three others are accused of aiding his escape.



Damien Madison, the man arrested in a multi-state manhunt for allegedly shooting at Washington deputies, was booked into Thurston County Jail.

The backstory:

The search for Madison spanned just under a week, when he was arrested near the California/Nevada border on May 13. The 10-time convicted felon has since been extradited back to Washington, now jailed on two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree malicious mischief, and drive-by shooting.

Madison is expected in court Wednesday afternoon.

The Thurston County Sheriff says Madison fired an AR-15 towards a deputy during a pursuit in Tenino, hitting the patrol car's windshield and disabling the vehicle.

FBI agents apprehended Madison after using a "grappler" on his vehicle near Jean, Nevada. Madison's mother was also with him and taken into custody. She and three others are accused of helping Madison escape.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

