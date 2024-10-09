UW professor wins 2024 Nobel Prize in chemistry for protein design

University of Washington biochemistry professor David Baker has been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry, university officials just announced.

Baker was greeted with cheers from the campus community as he exited an elevator at a press conference on Wednesday, the applause marking a historic achievement for both Baker and the university.

Biochemistry professor David Baker. (Ian C. Haydon/UW Medicine)

Baker, along with two other esteemed scientists, was honored with the award for their groundbreaking work on the use of artificial intelligence in predicting protein structures. His pioneering efforts in this field have enabled groundbreaking methods to construct novel proteins from scratch, offering vast potential benefits including advancements in medical treatments and vaccine development.

The trio will collectively receive a one million dollar prize for their contributions to science. As one of the most coveted acknowledgments in the research field, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry underscores the significant impact of Baker's work on the global scientific community.

Baker's achievement not only shines a light on the University of Washington but also on the pivotal role of AI in advancing scientific discovery and practical applications.

