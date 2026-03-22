1 dead as car crashes into Duwamish River near Tukwila, WA

A 60-year-old man from Carnation, Washington is dead following a crash in the Tukwila area on Saturday. The car was eventually extracted from the Duwamish River.

Timeline:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Mar. 21 near the 11300 block of Tukwila International Boulevard. The driver was reportedly driving north on State Route 99 when he took the off ramp and failed to make the curve in the road, crashing through the guard rail and into the water.

Dozens of personnel and multiple agencies assisted in the recovery effort, including Puget Sound Fire. Washington State Patrol representatives say the cause of the crash remains under investigation heading into Sunday.

The King County Medic One team also assisted. The service is publicly found for emergency medical services. However, law enforcement soon after the crash confirmed there was at least one death.

Rescue boats and divers were deployed at the crash site and determined there was a lone occupant in the blue BMW and that person had died.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Duwamish River recovery in Tukwila area on March 21, 2026

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time, according to the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson signs bill changing WA legal language away from 'alien'

More than 100 Kent, WA workers to be laid off by Rise Baking

WA AG joins lawsuit against OneMain Financial, alleging bait-and-switch scheme

Chateau Ste Michelle Summer 2026 concert lineup announced

Former WA resident says she was victim of alleged License Express flaw

FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

Loved ones still reeling after deadly Key Peninsula, WA stabbings: ‘Never saw that coming from him’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.