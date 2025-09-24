Deadly crash blocks lanes of southbound I-5 in Everett, WA

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly crash on southbound I-5 in Everett. The crash involved a motorcycle and a box truck.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning on I-5 in Everett.

What we know:

The collision happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of State Route 526.

According to troopers, the crash involved a motorcycle and a box truck.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen, and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

