Group of Everett women accused of theft, hitting boutique owner with car

A terrifying scene unfolded outside a family-run boutique in Everett when a group of women — some carrying children — stole a custom-made quinceañera gown worth thousands of dollars.

The owner’s daughter says she was struck by the suspects’ getaway car as she tried to stop them.

Las Tres Beautifuls Boutique says the theft is not just about a stolen dress, but "a blow to the Latino community."

Local perspective:

From the outside, the store may look small, but inside, racks are filled with sparkling gowns meant for life’s biggest moments.

"For any special occasion we go, from homecoming, prom, wedding, Quinceañeras, baptism, first communion," Eli Vazquez, who helps run the boutique with her mother and sister, said. The family has been in business for 17 years, 12 of them in Everette.

Vazquez said the theft happened last week when two women carrying children walked in asking to try on dresses.

"She grabbed a hot pink dress and was like ‘I want to try on this one,’ and so I was like ‘I can’t do that one right now – you need an appointment,’ and she was like ‘no, I'm just going to take it,’" Vazquez said.

As she tried to help one of the women, two more walked in.

"I’m trying to help her she’s asking me a thousand questions so my mind is kind of looking, trying to answer, trying to help, looking, trying to answer, trying to help. I was honestly a little distracted and that’s when the fourth lady came over here and she grabbed a dress with the baby in hand and said ‘this is the dress that I want for my wedding,’" Vazquez said.

Vazquez believes it was all a setup.

"She’s running out with a dress underneath her skirt," Vazquez explained while showing FOX 13 video of the incident captured by surveillance cameras.

Dig deeper:

The 23-year-old said when she tried to chase after them, the first two women pulled her hair and tried to hold her back. After a brief scuffle, she broke free and called 911 — but the confrontation escalated.

"This is when they start hitting me. They start pushing me with the car – that’s when the lady jumps out and tries to push, trying to make me hit her with the baby and she runs back, you can see the car go doink, that’s when they hit my leg pretty hard," Vazquez said.

The women got away with a $2,000 custom-made gown imported from Mexico. Vazquez said the dress was meant for a cultural performance during their fourth annual Día de los Muertos celebration scheduled for Nov. 2.

"This is handmade crystals that are applied to it – you don’t see it but there’s a 30-inch tail, with a giant bow," Vazquez said.

The backstory:

Each year, the boutique hosts Beautiful Catrinas, an event showcasing local teens dancing in Catrina makeup and traditional gowns. The dresses are raffled within the community to help make a teen’s birthday wish come true. Vazquez said losing the gown is both an emotional and financial blow.

"I think about if my mom was here or my younger sister – there were four of them. I don’t know what they would be or would be willing to sacrifice," Vazquez said. "It’s not even the physical pain. I keep thinking, what if my mom had been here alone? She has two knee replacements."

Vazquez has shared her story on social media to warn other Hispanic-owned boutiques in the region.

Why you should care:

The 23-year-old believes the suspects are part of a group targeting Latino-owned boutiques across the Puget Sound region. She said she has heard from other business owners who claim the same group has also stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise from their stores.

"They’re working in teams. They send two in, then more come in to overwhelm and distract you," Vasquez said. "Some boutiques said they even stuff merchandise under their skirts or shawls."

Despite the setback, Vasquez and her family refuse to cancel the Beautiful Catrinas event, now less than a month away.

"This is what the Hispanic community needs right now," she said. "When you see these girls performing in those dresses, you look around and say—this is what community feels like."

Thanks to Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin and local law enforcement, Vasquez said she feels supported.

"They sent officers to check on us and offered help," she said. "Mayor Franklin has always had our back—especially with the Hispanic community."

Still, she worries the suspects will strike again. "They didn’t expect me to react the way I did. They didn’t expect someone to actually fight back."



Elie Vasquez wants the public to stay vigilant—not just for her business, but for the safety of the children involved.

What you can do:

"Most importantly, I want to urge the community to keep an eye out," she said. "Not even for the dress—but for those kids. If you see something, call 911."

If you recognize the stolen dress or saw suspicious activity in Everett on the day of the incident, you are asked to contact the Everett Police Department.

Surveillance footage captures Everett boutique theft

