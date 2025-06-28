Tacoma police investigate deadly shooting

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night near South 88th Street and Pacific Highway. Officers found an unresponsive man who was later declared dead at the scene, and authorities currently have no suspects in custody.



Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night.

What we know:

Before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible shooting near South 88th Street and Pacific Highway.

When police arrived at the location, they found an unresponsive man and started life-saving measures.

After medics with the Tacoma Fire Department arrived, they declared the man dead at the scene.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

Tacoma police detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

