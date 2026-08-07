Delta launches direct Seattle to Tokyo-Narita flights

The Brief Delta Airlines will begin a nonstop service to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, starting March 2027. Delta has been flying direct to Japan's Tokyo-Haneda Airport from Sea-Tac since 2013. The new route will fly on Delta's Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.



Delta Airlines is giving travelers another way to travel nonstop from Seattle to Tokyo.

Starting March 2027, Delta will begin offering nonstop daily flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Tokyo-Narita International Airport (NRT).

What we know:

Travelers now have two ways to travel to Japan from Seattle on Delta Air Lines. Delta has been servicing a SEA to Tokyo-Haneda (HND) nonstop route since 2013, but will now join Japan Airlines and Alaska Airlines as a direct option to NRT.

The route will run daily on Delta's Airbus A330-900neo fleet, beginning March 27, 2027. The new route will also provide additional cargo capacity between Japan and the West Coast.

"Japan continues to be one of the most important and beloved destinations in Delta’s global network and adding Seattle–Narita service gives our customers even more choice when planning their travel," said Jeff Arinder, Delta's Vice President – International Network Planning. "With service to both Haneda and Narita, Delta will offer more capacity and two convenient ways to access Tokyo, supported by the strength of our U.S. network and our commitment to connecting customers to the places they want to go most."

Delta also currently flies to HND from Atlanta (ATL), Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Los Angeles (LAX) and Honolulu (HNL), but the new route out of SEA will be the first to fly to NRT.

Delta Air Lines Routes to Japan (Delta Air Lines )

Delta says that flights will be available to purchase on its website soon.

The Source: Information in this article is from Delta Air Lines.

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