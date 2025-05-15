Man shot, injured by deputy in Bremerton, WA parking lot

The Brief A man was shot and injured by a Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation in a Fred Meyer parking lot in Bremerton late Wednesday night. Authorities responded to a 911 call about a possible prowler, and after making contact with the suspect, an exchange of gunfire occurred; the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident is under investigation.



A man was shot and injured late Wednesday night by a deputy at a parking lot in Bremerton, deputies said.

What we know:

Before midnight, Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper responded to a 911 call from an employee at a mobile surveillance company who reported a possible prowler in the Fred Meyer parking lot on State Route 303.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they located the suspect.

After making contact with the suspect, shots were fired between a deputy and the suspect.

The suspect was injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kitsap County Incident Response Team will be investigating the case.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

