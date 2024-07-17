K9s Fury and Quinn sniff out major drug bust in Des Moines

article

Deputies recovered thousands of fentanyl pills, meth and heroin in a major drug bust in Des Moines earlier this week, thanks to the assistance of K9s Fury and Quinn.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) shared photos of the major drug bust on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Blue M-30/ fentanyl pills recovered in a major drug bust in Des Moines, Washington earlier this week. (Photo: King County Sheriff's Office)

According to the KCSO, deputies served a narcotics search warrant on an unoccupied residence near the corner of S 216th St. and 29th Ave. S earlier this week.

Authorities say this investigation spanned King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.

Firearm recovered from an unoccupied residence in Des Moines where a major drug bust took place earlier this week. (Photo: King County Sheriff's Office)

In KCSO’s Facebook post, they listed all the drugs that were recovered 'with the help of the true heroes of this story – K9s Fury and Quinn.'

Drugs recovered from Des Moines drug bust: 45.5 pounds of meth, 42.2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 35,850 M-30 pills, fentanyl pills, 8.9 pounds of heroin, 3,149 Xanax bars, $46,241 in cash and a firearm. (Photo: King County Sheriff's Office)

Here is everything that was recovered in the Des Moines drug bust:

45.5 pounds of meth

42.2 pounds of fentanyl powder

35,850 M-30 pills, fentanyl pills

8.9 pounds of heroin

3,149 Xanax bars

$46,241 in cash

A firearm

Further information about any suspects is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.