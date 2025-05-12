WA DOC officers searching for convicted sex offender with disturbing history

The Brief Department of Corrections officers in Washington are asking for the public's help to find a convicted sex offender who escaped community custody. Williford, 37, has a criminal history that includes child sex crimes and animal cruelty.



Department of Corrections officers in the Northwest Community Response unit are asking for the public's help to find David Williford.

The backstory:

The 37-year-old has a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping from community custody after he cut off his GPS tracker on May 5 in West Seattle and disappeared. Williford is under DOC supervision after he was convicted in Mason County for first-degree incest.

Williford was released from the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton on April 30 after he was sentenced to 13 months in custody and 36 months of supervision.He has been staying at his mother's house in West Seattle's North Admiral neighborhood since he was released. He initially checked in with his assigned DOC officer and was fitted with a GPS tracker but cut it off when he returned home later that day.

He has a criminal history that includes child sex crimes and animal cruelty after torturing and killing pets he purchased on Craigslist.

Williford is missing the last joint of his index finger on his right hand (pointer finger).

He has tattoos on his left hand of the Infinity sign and the words, "Every Day" as well as a puzzle piece on his left forearm along four hash marks on his left wrist.

Williford is 6' feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.If you spot him, call 911. If you know where officers can find him, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Corrections and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

