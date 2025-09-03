Downtown Seattle Sephora store damaged after bus crash

The Brief A King County Metro bus, a car, and a Sephora store were involved in a crash in downtown Seattle overnight. The bus driver was hospitalized with injuries, while bus passengers and a driver of another car were also affected.



Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash involving a car, a King County Metro bus and a Sephora store in Downtown Seattle overnight.

The crash happened near 5th Avenue and Pine Street in Westlake Center before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When FOX 13 got to the scene, there was damage to the store, the front of the bus and a streetlight and sign.

The bus driver was hurt and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. There were passengers on the bus who were treated at the scene.

Another car was involved in the crash, but the driver's condition is not known.

Police are continuing their investigation into what caused the crash.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

