Eastbound I-90 traffic snarled with Seattle-area construction

The Brief Eastbound I-90 traffic between Seattle and Bellevue is heavily congested due to ongoing construction, reducing lanes and speed limits until October 5. Closures include Mercer Island's 80th Street HOV and E Mercer Way on-ramps, causing significant backups across Mercer Island. Commuters are experiencing extended travel times, with some reporting drives up to two hours from West Seattle to Bellevue.



Heads up, drivers! Traffic on eastbound I-90 is slowed to a crawl between Seattle and Bellevue amid weeks of ongoing construction.

From Sept. 18 until Oct. 5, eastbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Eastside is reduced to three lanes at a reduced speed limit. These closures are to allow crews to repair joints on the bridge. Already, the reductions have been causing traffic backups across Mercer Island.

Closures include Mercer Island's 80th Street HOV on-ramp and the E Mercer Way on-ramp, further snarling traffic.

WSDOT surveillance image of backups on I-90 on Mercer Island. (WSDOT)

Local perspective:

WSDOT's real-time travel map shows that, as of 3:00 p.m., backups already stretch from the Bellevue East Bridge to halfway across the I-90 Floating Bridge.

Some commuters even reported drives as long as two hours getting from West Seattle to Bellevue.

Traffic officials say the lane and speed reductions will remain in effect until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. Work on the Mercer Way on-ramp is expected to wrap on Friday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How WA authorities found Travis Decker's possible remains

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.