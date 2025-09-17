Construction on I-90 in western WA expected to impact traffic

The Brief I-90 construction projects will cause lane closures and delays from North Bend to Vantage for two weeks. Key areas affected include the Snoqualmie Summit, Easton, and Vantage Bridge, with various lane reductions. Westbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Seattle will close overnight on Sep. 20 for tunnel maintenance.



Several construction projects on I-90 are expected to cause delays for western Washington drivers over the next two weeks.

Multiple work zones will be set up across the freeway, shutting down lanes from Seattle to Vantage starting this week.

Vantage Bridge ((WSDOT))

Here's where the lane reductions are happening along I-90:

I-90 near Snoqualmie Summit

Just west of the summit at Snoqualmie Pass, there will be a double-lane closure on westbound I-90 for bridge deck repairs. Construction is expected through Friday, Sep. 19.

Also, just east of the summit, both directions of I-90 will have single-lane closures for a fuel spill clean-up. This affects traffic through Thursday, Sep. 18, and continues into next week.

I-90 near Easton

Eastbound and westbound I-90 will experience single-lane closures near Easton for guardrail and barrier repairs. Work is expected through Thursday and continues next week.

For the next two weeks, the eastbound I-90 shoulder will close west of Easton for drilling work, associated with the I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East project.

Additionally, drivers will see daytime single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 for bridge patching work through Thursday.

I-90 across Vantage Bridge

I-90 across the Vantage Bridge is down to one lane in each direction, expected to create weekend delays.

The lane reductions will last through the winter shutdown in the fall. There is also a 9-foot width restriction on the bridge.

I-90 between Mercer Island and Seattle

Westbound I-90 will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 20 between Mercer Island and Seattle for tunnel maintenance.

The 76th Avenue, West Mercer Way and Island Crest HOV on-ramps will close at 9 p.m., with the full closure in place by 10 p.m.

