The Brief I-90 at Snoqulamie Pass is closed due to multiple fires burning near the roadway. The freeway is currently shut down between Easton (near Cle Elum) and Ellensburg. The fires are causing poor visibility for drivers, and there is no ETA for reopening at this time.



Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass is currently closed between Easton and Ellensburg due to several wildfires burning along the freeway.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 3 p.m., initially causing traffic backups near Cle Elum.

via WSDOT

Now, eastbound I-90 is closed at Easton, and westbound I-90 is closed near Ellensburg. WSDOT is reporting heavy smoke on the freeway.

Drivers should expect delays or use alternate routes. There is no ETA for reopening at this time.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what sparked the wildfires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

