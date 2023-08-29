Ed Sheeran breaks Taylor Swift's Lumen Field attendance record

article

In a historic moment that left fans buzzing with excitement, Ed Sheeran triumphantly broke Taylor Swift's attendance record at Lumen Field.

The Seattle Times reported that last month, Sheeran's camp said 81,000 attended Saturday night's concert.

Officials with Lumen Field said Saturday night's concert had 77,286 people in attendance, which is now an all-time record for the stadium.

Last month, Taylor Swift held the record with 72,171 on night one of her "Eras" tour. Before Swift, U2 set the record in 2011.