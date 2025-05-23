Everett police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Brief Everett police are searching for 14-year-old Alaya Dixon, missing since May 19. Dixon was last seen with two classmates and three unknown men in South Everett. Her whereabouts remain unknown; tips can be reported to Everett Police at 425-257-8450.



Everett police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after school, last seen with multiple unknown men.

Alaya Dixon hasn't been seen since Monday, May 19, last spotted at a Subway in South Everett.

Police said she was accompanied by two classmates and three unknown men, believed to be high school age or slightly older.

A teacher may have seen Dixon on Monday walking westbound on 112th Street Southwest from 4th Avenue West in the Twin Creeks area.

Everett PD says Dixon does not have her cell phone, hasn't been on social media and hasn't logged onto her school laptop.

Dixon is described as 5'2", 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bonnet.

Anyone with information that may lead to Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Everett Police TIP LINE at 425-257-8450.

The Source: Information in this story came from a missing persons bulletin from the Everett Police Department's Facebook page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.