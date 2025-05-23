Everett police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Everett police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after school, last seen with multiple unknown men.
Alaya Dixon hasn't been seen since Monday, May 19, last spotted at a Subway in South Everett.
Police said she was accompanied by two classmates and three unknown men, believed to be high school age or slightly older.
A teacher may have seen Dixon on Monday walking westbound on 112th Street Southwest from 4th Avenue West in the Twin Creeks area.
Everett PD says Dixon does not have her cell phone, hasn't been on social media and hasn't logged onto her school laptop.
Dixon is described as 5'2", 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a bonnet.
Anyone with information that may lead to Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call the Everett Police TIP LINE at 425-257-8450.
The Source: Information in this story came from a missing persons bulletin from the Everett Police Department's Facebook page.
