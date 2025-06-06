The Brief Panda Fest makes its Seattle debut this Friday. The festival will take place at the Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion throughout the weekend and will feature over 70 food vendors and 15 merchandise vendors. Tickets must be purchased online.



One of the biggest Asian food festivals in the U.S. is coming to Seattle.

Panda Fest kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., bringing over 70 food vendors, 15 merchandise vendors and a giant panda inflatable to Seattle Center. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Panda Fest Seattle.

When and where is it?

Panda Fest Seattle will take over the Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion starting Friday, June 6, and will bring all things panda to Seattle foodies until Sunday, June 8.

The festival will operate during the following hours:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket information

Festival-goers will need to purchase a ticket for a specific time slot before attending. Tickets must be purchased online at $15 per general admission ticket and $35 per VIP ticket. Saturday tickets are an additional $2.

Each GA ticket includes the following:

One Seattle-themed panda pin

One inflatable panda headband

Access to all food and merchandise vendors

Access to Asian cultural performances

Access to Panda inflatable and Panda bounce

Each VIP ticket includes the following:

All GA ticket benefits

One Panda-fest bag

Exclusive VIP bar and bathrooms

Exclusive VIP areas and experiences

Children under six do not need a ticket to attend and will receive a headband. Strollers are allowed.

What to Expect

The rooftop, indoor pavilion and lawn area will be filled with over 80 food and merchandise vendors.

Festival-goers can feast on soup dumplings, tanghulu, Korean shaved ice and more. There will be first-come-first-serve picnic tables on the lower level.

Visitors can also take photos with a 15-foot panda inflatable or jump in the panda-themed bounce house out on the lawn area.

There will also be various performances and live entertainment throughout the festival, like Chinese Folk Dances, Muay Thai demonstrations, live DJs and more.

Dedicated parking is not available and visitors are encouraged to take public transportation.

For more information, visit the Panda Fest Seattle website or social media.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Panda Fest website and the Panda Fest Seattle social media.

