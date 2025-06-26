WA troopers investigate fatal drive-by shooting on SR 167 near Auburn
ALGONA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on State Route 167 near Auburn on Thursday.
via WSDOT
What we know:
It happened on northbound SR 167 just north of Ellingson Road, near Algona.
WSP confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.
It's unknown if there were any other victims.
Northbound SR 167 was fully closed as troopers investigated the scene. Drivers in the area are asked to take alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders
WA family shocked as murderer's life sentence reduced, released without notice
Feds share new Travis Decker WA manhunt photos
Climate experts sound alarm on AI's hidden environmental costs
$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest
WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.