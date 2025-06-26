The Brief Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on State Route 167 near Auburn on Thursday. Troopers confirmed one person died in the shooting. Northbound SR 167 is fully blocked as investigators process the scene.



Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on State Route 167 near Auburn on Thursday.

via WSDOT

What we know:

It happened on northbound SR 167 just north of Ellingson Road, near Algona.

WSP confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.

It's unknown if there were any other victims.

Northbound SR 167 was fully closed as troopers investigated the scene. Drivers in the area are asked to take alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker's neighbor recalls 'weird' encounter before WA murders

WA family shocked as murderer's life sentence reduced, released without notice

Feds share new Travis Decker WA manhunt photos

Climate experts sound alarm on AI's hidden environmental costs

$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.