A middle school student was reportedly followed by a car while on their way to school in Auburn.

The possible attempted luring happened Monday morning near Auburn's Rainier Middle School.

According to a letter from the middle school's principal, a student was walking from a city bus stop to school when he was approached by a man in a car.

The student was repeatedly offered a ride to school, with the man allegedly trying to get him to get in the car, but the student refused.

The student reported the situation to the school, which then contacted the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn Police have yet to release a suspect description.

Rainier Middle School shared several safety reminders in response to the incident:

When possible, students should not walk to or from school alone. They should walk with a friend.

If approached by a stranger, the student should run away.

Students should tell an adult immediately if they see someone or something that makes them worry or feel uncomfortable.

If a stranger touches or attempts to grab a student, the student should yell and scream.

