Our favorite 5K races around Seattle this spring

As calendars turn to March, runners are turning to the pavement for the 2025 race season in Seattle.

Right out of the gate is the Donut Run happening on March 1 at Lincoln Park. This 5K/10K/13.1-mile run is just one of many for the Evergreen State this spring season.

5K/8K/10K/Half Marathon/Marathon runs in the Seattle area

March 1

Distances: 5K/10K/13.1 mile/Family Fun 1 mile

Location: Lincoln Park

Cost: SOLD OUT

March 2

5K/10K/15K distances

Location: Lincoln Park

Cost: $64-$84

March 8

Distance: 13.1 miles

Location: Redmond Central Connector Park

Cost: $99

March 13

Distances: 5K/10K

Location: Wilmot Gateway Park, Woodinville

Cost: Free-$54

March 15

Distances: 5K/10K/15K

Downtown Tacoma

Cost: $65-105

Distances: 5K/10K/One-third mile (kids)

Location: Marina Park

Cost: $5-$50

Distances: 5K/10K/13.1

Location: Lincoln Park

Cost: $30-$49

March 16

Distances: 5K

Location: Seattle Center/South Lake Union

Cost: $20-$45

March 22-23

Distances: 5K and 10K are sold out . A half marathon is still available.

Location: Seward Park

Cost: $130 for half-marathon

April 12

Distances: 5K/Kids dash

Location: Redmond Senior & Community Center

Cost: $31.68-$38

April 19

Distances: 5K/10K/15K/400m kid's dash

Location: Magnuson Park

Cost: $6-$42

April 26

Distances: 2-mile/5K/10K

Location: Skagit Regional Airport (Burlington)

Cost: $20-$40

May 3-May 4

Distances: 5K/10K/Half-marathon/Marathon relay

Location: Dune Peninsula Park (5K/10K), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Marathon/Half marathon)

Cost: $60-$300

May 4

Distances: 5K

Location: Gas Works Park

Cost: $30 (free for kids)

Distances: 5K/Half-marathon

Location: Juanita Beach Park

Cost: $12-$95

May 10

Distances: 1 mile/3 mile/8K

Location: Husky Stadium

Cost: $0-$40

May 16

Distances: 5K/1 mile

Location: Olympia

Cost: $0-$38.37

May 18

Distances: 5K

Location: Alki Bath House

Cost: Fundraiser

June 8

Distances: 5K/3.1 mile

Location: Seward Park

Cost: $40

April 4

Distances: 5K/10K

Location: Marymoor Park

Cost: $15-$30

June 14

Distances: 400m/5K/10K/15K/Half-marathon

Location: Seward Park

Cost: $27-$50.

