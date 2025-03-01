Expand / Collapse search

Our favorite 5K races around Seattle this spring

By
Published  March 1, 2025 3:19pm PST
Things To Do
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - As calendars turn to March, runners are turning to the pavement for the 2025 race season in Seattle.

Right out of the gate is the Donut Run happening on March 1 at Lincoln Park. This 5K/10K/13.1-mile run is just one of many for the Evergreen State this spring season.

5K/8K/10K/Half Marathon/Marathon runs in the Seattle area

March 1

Donut Run

  • Distances: 5K/10K/13.1 mile/Family Fun 1 mile
  • Location: Lincoln Park
  • Cost: SOLD OUT

March 2

Hot Chocolate Run

  • 5K/10K/15K distances
  • Location: Lincoln Park
  • Cost: $64-$84

March 8 

Lake Sammamish Half Marathon

  • Distance: 13.1 miles
  • Location: Redmond Central Connector Park
  • Cost: $99

March 13

Woodinville Leprechaun Leap

  • Distances: 5K/10K
  • Location: Wilmot Gateway Park, Woodinville
  • Cost: Free-$54

March 15

St Paddy's Day Run, Tacoma

  • Distances: 5K/10K/15K
  • Downtown Tacoma
  • Cost: $65-105

Kirkland shamrock run

  • Distances: 5K/10K/One-third mile (kids)
  • Location: Marina Park
  • Cost: $5-$50

St Paddy's Day Luck Run - Seattle

  • Distances: 5K/10K/13.1
  • Location: Lincoln Park
  • Cost: $30-$49

March 16

St Patrick's Day Dash

  • Distances: 5K
  • Location: Seattle Center/South Lake Union
  • Cost: $20-$45

March 22-23

Seattle Cherry Blossom Run

  • Distances: 5K and 10K are sold out. A half marathon is still available.
  • Location: Seward Park
  • Cost: $130 for half-marathon

April 12

Beat the Bunny 5K

  • Distances: 5K/Kids dash
  • Location: Redmond Senior & Community Center
  • Cost: $31.68-$38

April 19

Magnuson Series Earth Day Run

  • Distances: 5K/10K/15K/400m kid's dash
  • Location: Magnuson Park
  • Cost: $6-$42

April 26

Skagit Valley Tulip Run

  • Distances: 2-mile/5K/10K
  • Location: Skagit Regional Airport (Burlington)
  • Cost: $20-$40

May 3-May 4

Tacoma City Marathon

  • Distances: 5K/10K/Half-marathon/Marathon relay
  • Location: Dune Peninsula Park (5K/10K), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Marathon/Half marathon)
  • Cost: $60-$300

May 4

May the Course be With You 5K

  • Distances: 5K 
  • Location: Gas Works Park
  • Cost: $30 (free for kids)

Kirkland Mother's Day 5K

  • Distances: 5K/Half-marathon
  • Location: Juanita Beach Park
  • Cost: $12-$95

May 10

43rd Annual Beat the Bridge

  • Distances: 1 mile/3 mile/8K
  • Location: Husky Stadium
  • Cost: $0-$40

May 16

Donut Dash 5K

  • Distances: 5K/1 mile
  • Location: Olympia
  • Cost: $0-$38.37

May 18

West Seattle 5K

  • Distances: 5K
  • Location: Alki Bath House
  • Cost: Fundraiser

June 8

Furry 5K

  • Distances: 5K/3.1 mile
  • Location: Seward Park
  • Cost: $40

April 4

Big Backyard 5K

  • Distances: 5K/10K
  • Location: Marymoor Park
  • Cost: $15-$30

June 14

Seattle Solstice Run

  • Distances: 400m/5K/10K/15K/Half-marathon
  • Location: Seward Park
  • Cost: $27-$50.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

Things To DoSeattleFitness and Well-being