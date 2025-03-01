Our favorite 5K races around Seattle this spring
SEATTLE - As calendars turn to March, runners are turning to the pavement for the 2025 race season in Seattle.
Right out of the gate is the Donut Run happening on March 1 at Lincoln Park. This 5K/10K/13.1-mile run is just one of many for the Evergreen State this spring season.
5K/8K/10K/Half Marathon/Marathon runs in the Seattle area
March 1
Donut Run
- Distances: 5K/10K/13.1 mile/Family Fun 1 mile
- Location: Lincoln Park
- Cost: SOLD OUT
March 2
Hot Chocolate Run
- 5K/10K/15K distances
- Location: Lincoln Park
- Cost: $64-$84
March 8
Lake Sammamish Half Marathon
- Distance: 13.1 miles
- Location: Redmond Central Connector Park
- Cost: $99
March 13
Woodinville Leprechaun Leap
- Distances: 5K/10K
- Location: Wilmot Gateway Park, Woodinville
- Cost: Free-$54
March 15
St Paddy's Day Run, Tacoma
- Distances: 5K/10K/15K
- Downtown Tacoma
- Cost: $65-105
Kirkland shamrock run
- Distances: 5K/10K/One-third mile (kids)
- Location: Marina Park
- Cost: $5-$50
St Paddy's Day Luck Run - Seattle
- Distances: 5K/10K/13.1
- Location: Lincoln Park
- Cost: $30-$49
March 16
St Patrick's Day Dash
- Distances: 5K
- Location: Seattle Center/South Lake Union
- Cost: $20-$45
March 22-23
Seattle Cherry Blossom Run
- Distances: 5K and 10K are sold out. A half marathon is still available.
- Location: Seward Park
- Cost: $130 for half-marathon
April 12
Beat the Bunny 5K
- Distances: 5K/Kids dash
- Location: Redmond Senior & Community Center
- Cost: $31.68-$38
April 19
Magnuson Series Earth Day Run
- Distances: 5K/10K/15K/400m kid's dash
- Location: Magnuson Park
- Cost: $6-$42
April 26
Skagit Valley Tulip Run
- Distances: 2-mile/5K/10K
- Location: Skagit Regional Airport (Burlington)
- Cost: $20-$40
May 3-May 4
Tacoma City Marathon
- Distances: 5K/10K/Half-marathon/Marathon relay
- Location: Dune Peninsula Park (5K/10K), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Marathon/Half marathon)
- Cost: $60-$300
May 4
May the Course be With You 5K
- Distances: 5K
- Location: Gas Works Park
- Cost: $30 (free for kids)
Kirkland Mother's Day 5K
- Distances: 5K/Half-marathon
- Location: Juanita Beach Park
- Cost: $12-$95
May 10
43rd Annual Beat the Bridge
- Distances: 1 mile/3 mile/8K
- Location: Husky Stadium
- Cost: $0-$40
May 16
Donut Dash 5K
- Distances: 5K/1 mile
- Location: Olympia
- Cost: $0-$38.37
May 18
West Seattle 5K
- Distances: 5K
- Location: Alki Bath House
- Cost: Fundraiser
June 8
Furry 5K
- Distances: 5K/3.1 mile
- Location: Seward Park
- Cost: $40
April 4
Big Backyard 5K
- Distances: 5K/10K
- Location: Marymoor Park
- Cost: $15-$30
June 14
Seattle Solstice Run
- Distances: 400m/5K/10K/15K/Half-marathon
- Location: Seward Park
- Cost: $27-$50.
