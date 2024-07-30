Fire destroys Kirkland home

Officials are determining what started a house fire in Kirkland early Tuesday morning.

Before 2 a.m., crews with the Kirkland Fire Department responded to a residential fire off Northeast 129th Avenue Northeast.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed and crews had to cut through a fence to get to the home.

The fire had spread to the outside of a neighbor's garage and part of their attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

According to Kirkland Fire Captain Arthur Lim, no one was inside the home when the fire started and the home was under renovation.

Investigators are looking into how it started.

No injuries were reported.

