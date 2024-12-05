Four Lakewood police officers killed 15 years ago

The 15th annual Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive returns this week to honor the lives of four members of law enforcement killed in 2009. The event benefits Emergency Food Network and a connected blood drive supports Bloodworks NW.

The primary day of the event is Thursday, Dec. 5,from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Police Station. During this event, people are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the parking lot across from the police station at 9401 Lakewood Drive SW.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

For those who can’t make the Dec. 5 event, local businesses are supporting the food drive by allowing donations to be dropped off through Dec. 9.

Drop off locations include:

•Blue Steele Coffee, 11401 Steele St. S.

•Classy Chassis Car Wash and Detail, 7432 Custer Road

•Lakewood Classic Coffee, 7609 Custer Road

•University Place Classic Coffee, 4828 Bridgeport Way W.

•Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW

•Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW

