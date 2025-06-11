The Brief Two people were critically injured in a propane truck and tank fire in Gig Harbor on Wednesday. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and cooled nearby tanks to prevent further hazards. The fire involved a 120-gallon propane tank and 3,200-gallon propane truck.



Two people were seriously injured in a large propane fire that happened in Gig Harbor on Wednesday.

What we know:

The incident was initially reported at 2 p.m. as a possible gas leak at a Cenex gas station along 66th Avenue Northwest near State Route 16.

Upon arrival, crews encountered an active fire involving a 120-gallon propane tank and 3,200-gallon propane truck, according to Gig Harbor Fire.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire and worked to cool nearby tanks to prevent further incidents. The public was advised to avoid the area as emergency personnel worked.

Two people sustained injures in the fire, and were later airlifted from Peninsula High School to Harboview Medical Center. They arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

A photo shared by Gig Harbor Fire shows a tanker truck cab completely destroyed, likely engulfed by the earlier fire.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what caused the propane fire.

The Source: Information in this story came from Gig Harbor Fire and Harboview Medical Center.

