WA leaders announce WIC vouchers during government shutdown

Leaders in King County have announced plans to plug the gaps on benefits to tens of thousands of Washingtonians amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Nearly 30,000 participants in King County's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program may soon face a shortage of essential food and infant formula due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to a Monday statement from county officials.

One-time WIC voucher partnership announced

Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) announced plans to issue one-time vouchers to current WIC clients through a partnership with Safeway, should the shutdown continue.

The emergency response aims to provide temporary relief to families who rely on WIC benefits, which are at risk of running out of funding within the next two weeks.

The vouchers, funded by King County’s Best Starts for Kids initiative and the City of Seattle, will be available as early as the end of October and no later than the beginning of November.

What they're saying:

"To be clear, this is a band-aid, not a solution. Congressional Republicans need to return to the table, make a compromise, and reopen our federal government. This shutdown is bad for the economy, and it could be devastating for the health and well-being of our King County residents," said King County Executive Braddock.

Seattle mayor responds to government shutdown

Seattle Mayor Harrell followed, saying a benefits lapse would harm area families. "WIC benefits are a lifeline for tens of thousands of families in our region," Harrell said. "Republicans in Congress need to put the health and wellbeing of children and families ahead of scoring political points and end this unnecessary and costly government shutdown."

What's next:

The vouchers will be distributed based on each participant’s existing WIC food package and will expire on December 31, 2025, allowing clients ample time to utilize the benefit.

WIC clients in King County will receive direct information on how to access the vouchers, which can be redeemed at Safeway stores.

Dr. Faisal Khan, Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County, assured families that the plan would maintain access to nutritious food staples and infant formula. "Losing essential nutrition benefits is unthinkable to King County families who depend on them," Khan said.

