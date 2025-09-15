The Brief A hiker died from a fall at The Enchantments in Chelan County. Andrew Wong, 37, was reported overdue on Sep. 9 after failing to return home to New York. His body was recovered by rescue teams after an extensive search operation.



A hiker was found dead from a fall at The Enchantments last week, Chelan County authorities confirmed Monday.

What we know:

A report of an overdue hiker came into the Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Sep. 9, believed to be in the Dragontail Peak area.

The hiker, identified 37-year-old Andrew Wong from Long Island, New York, was scheduled to return home on Sep. 7 but failed to arrive, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies responded to the area and began an extensive search of the challenging terrain.

During the operation, Wong's body was found, where he appeared to have died from a fall.

Wong's body was recovered through coordinated efforts with the Chelan County Mountain Rescue team and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

