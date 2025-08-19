The Brief Federal cuts have left one ranger to monitor 900 square miles of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, straining local resources. Chelan County faces increased search and rescue operations due to unprepared hikers in the popular Enchantments area. Sheriff Mike Morrison is considering closing a main gate to manage safety and workload, while calling for more state and federal support.



Federal cuts have left one U.S. Forest Service ranger monitoring 900 square miles of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, straining resources for volunteer groups and law enforcement agencies in Chelan County.

"When we were up here last week, there was an entire campsite abandoned, so we took the tent, we took the other items that were left behind and its just getting to a point where it's a breaking point," said Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison.

What they're saying:

The Enchantments have exploded in popularity through social media, and Sheriff Morrison says his team, along with partner agencies, are conducting more search and rescue operations in the area.

"We had seven over one weekend and we had a drowning here recently," said Sheriff Morrison. "Even last week we had two rescues in almost 24 hours."

Sheriff Morrison says he's coming across hikers who are ill-prepared for the challenging terrain of The Enchantments.

"Every time we get called up here to do search and rescue, we're either deploying our helicopters, paying our deputies overtime, and the only people footing that bill are the citizens of Chelan County," said Sheriff Morrison.

Big picture view:

The lack of funding and limited resources has the Chelan County Sheriff considering closing off one of the main gates to the popular hiking destination.

"If it gets to a point where I feel like peoples' lives can be in danger or that we couldn't keep up with the workload, then I'd have to do the responsible thing," said Sheriff Morrison.

"Just because the gates closed doesn't mean it's not open to the public, it would just mean that the public may have to put in a little more work to get there."

Dave Allyn with the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Group doesn't believe closing a gate is a solution, but he is open to limiting the amount of people, which he says can be in the hundreds each day.

Allyn and his fellow volunteers educate visitors of all hiking levels at the opening of The Enchantments, reminding them to carry enough water, wear proper hiking gear and to stay on the trail.

"Some people are clearly ready and others are not so ready," said Allyn. "Lot of people, this is like their first hike."

Allyn says he's helped pick up trash along the trail and helped clear some toilets.

"Some of them are just an absolute mess," said Allyn. "We dug a new hole for one that was overflowing. It was the worst mess I've seen in my life."

With growing crowds combined with lack of funding and resources, leaving The Enchantments in less than enchanting conditions, Sheriff Morrison is calling for more help from legislators.

"We can't just look toward Chelan County citizens to pay that bill. We need the state to step up and of course pay some of that bill and for the federal government to step up and pay some of that," said Sheriff Morrison.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Group.

