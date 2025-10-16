Man in critical condition after house fire in Spanaway, WA

The Brief A man is in critical condition after a house fire in Spanaway. 22nd Avenue East is blocked at 171st and 172nd streets. Firefighters have asked the public to avoid the area.



A man is in critical condition after a house fire in Spanaway on Thursday morning.

(Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

What we know:

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue posted the initial alert on social media at 10:02 a.m. Crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 17100 block of 22nd Avenue East.

Authorities said a man was rescued from the home and taken to a local burn center in critical condition.

Why you should care:

Firefighters said 22nd Avenue East is blocked at 171st and 172nd streets and are asking the public to avoid the area.

(Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch ALCS Game 4: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

Here's how much last-minute Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

Pilot draws Mariners trident over Seattle with flight path

Canadian invasion: Blue Jays fans head to Seattle for ALCS playoff series

'Party animals' cheer Seattle Mariners to victory over Blue Jays in ALCS Game 2

Jorge Polanco leads power surge as Seattle Mariners beat Blue Jays 10-3 in Game 2 of ALCS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.