How to watch ALCS Game 4: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 ALCS on Oct. 16. All games will air nationally on FS1 and stream on the FOX Sports and FOX ONE apps. The winner of the ALCS will advance to the 2025 World Series to face the National League champion.



The Seattle Mariners will again face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on Thursday.

After an overwhelming loss in Game 3, the Mariners are looking to get back on track with Luis Castillo on the mound.

Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with Luis Castillo #58 after getting an out at first base against the Athleticsat Sutter Health Park on July 28, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)

Keep reading for details on ALCS Game 4 and how to watch the game live.

How to watch Game 4 of ALCS

Game 4 of the AL Championship Series will start at 5 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX One app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app. Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

The Mariners are looking for their first ALCS home win since 2000, while the Blue Jays aim to even the series.

Mariners performance in ALCS so far

The Seattle Mariners took the first two games of the ALCS on Sunday and Monday, but dropped Wednesday's game to the Toronto Blue Jays 13-4.

Staying at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners have Luis Castillo starting on the mound, while Max Scherzer will pitch for the Blue Jays.

With a win, the Mariners would be one win away from advancing to the World Series, the first time in franchise history.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's how much last-minute Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

Pilot draws Mariners trident over Seattle with flight path

Canadian invasion: Blue Jays fans head to Seattle for ALCS playoff series

'Party animals' cheer Seattle Mariners to victory over Blue Jays in ALCS Game 2

Jorge Polanco leads power surge as Seattle Mariners beat Blue Jays 10-3 in Game 2 of ALCS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.