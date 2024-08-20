Multiple businesses in West Seattle have reported being victims of an organized crime ring that allegedly involves using children in shoplifting schemes.

The crimes occurred in the Alaska Junction neighborhood, where business owners say large groups entered stores, created distractions and stole merchandise — all while involving children in the process.

Surveillance footage captured the incidents, showing groups of adults working together to distract employees while children ripped open packages and took items. Business owners are particularly troubled by the involvement of minors in these crimes, calling it not only criminal but also morally distressing.

"It’s like an organized family, you know, crime using children to make money for themselves. It’s alarming," said Jenn Young.

Young, the owner of "My Three Little Birds," said her shop was hit by the group, resulting in nearly $1,000 in stolen goods and damages. She described the experience as "chaos," noting how the women in the group distracted her employees while children carried out the theft.

"The women were sort of, talk to them, or ask questions, and sort of distract, while the kids were like ripping packages open, and like, just, it was just chaos," Young said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The shoplifting incident which involved several women and children was caught on surveillance video. (Doll Parts Collective)

Seattle Police Department data shows that the Alaska Junction neighborhood has seen over 300 reports of property crime this year alone. Young, however, emphasized that the monetary loss isn’t what bothers her the most.

"As a parent, that bothers me. As a woman who owns a children’s store, that bothers me. I feel like it’s a form of child abuse to raise children to be criminals and not really give them a chance to make up their own minds about that," she added.

If anyone has information on the burglary, reaching out to Seattle Police.

