1 killed following shooting in Renton, WA Friday

The Brief One person was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Renton’s Coalfield area, deputies say. Authorities responded around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. The suspect and circumstances remain unclear as the investigation continues.



One person has been killed following a shooting Friday afternoon in Renton.

Timeline:

Around 2:40 p.m. on Mar. 27, deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office report receiving calls about the incident in the area of Southeast Renton-Issaquah Road and 164th Avenue Southeast, in the Coalfield area.

First responders found one person dead on scene when they arrived, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

The King County Medical Examiner's Office will not identify the victim until their next of kin is notified.

KCSO's major crimes unit has taken the case and will continue investigating the shooting.

Law enforcement will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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