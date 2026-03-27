1 killed following shooting in Renton, WA Friday
RENTON, Wash. - One person has been killed following a shooting Friday afternoon in Renton.
Timeline:
Around 2:40 p.m. on Mar. 27, deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office report receiving calls about the incident in the area of Southeast Renton-Issaquah Road and 164th Avenue Southeast, in the Coalfield area.
First responders found one person dead on scene when they arrived, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
What's next:
The King County Medical Examiner's Office will not identify the victim until their next of kin is notified.
KCSO's major crimes unit has taken the case and will continue investigating the shooting.
Law enforcement will release more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Where is Jonathan Hoang? WA man with autism disappeared 1 year ago
As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges
Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon
Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage
SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.