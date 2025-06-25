King County burn ban starts June 30

The Brief The King County Fire Marshal has issued a Stage 1 burn ban due to hot and dry conditions, effective June 30. The ban prohibits burning yard debris in rural areas; recreational fires are allowed with restrictions. A Stage 2 ban may be issued if fire danger increases, prohibiting most outdoor fires apart from manufactured portable outdoor devices.



Just ahead of the Fourth of July, the King County Fire Marshal is issuing a burn ban in response to hot and dry conditions.

What To Know:

Beginning Monday, June 30, people living in rural or unincorporated King County are prohibited from burning yard debris and burning to clear land. People living in urban areas are already not allowed to burn yard debris.

This is a Stage 1 Fire Safety Burn Ban, meaning most outdoor fires are still permitted. If the burn ban is upgraded to Stage 2, recreational fires will be prohibited outside, aside from gas and charcoal grills, wood pellet smokers and natural gas or propane appliances.

There are some restrictions to burning campfires or backyard fires under a Stage 1 ban, as they must be in approved fire pits, away from vegetation, and no larger than three feet wide. They also can't be used to dispose of debris.

A Stage 2 burn ban is normally issued when the fire danger is critically high. Until then, gas, wood, or charcoal barbecues are still allowed to be used outside.

When there is no burn ban in effect, burning is still restricted to property outside the urban growth boundary, must be on the same property, and the fire can be no larger than 4x4x3 feet.

An interactive map of fire danger and outdoor burning restrictions from the Washington Department of Natural Resources can be found on the FOX 13 Seattle website. More information on Fire Safety Burn Bans can be found on the King County website.

The Source: Information in this story came from King County and the Shoreline Fire Department.

