Hot, dry weather conditions launch earlier start to WA wildfire season

The Brief Washington's wildfire season is starting early due to dangerously dry conditions, increasing fire risks. Human activities, like unattended campfires and fireworks, are major causes of wildfires in the state. Despite budget cuts, DNR is prepared to fight fires and urges public caution to prevent sparks.



This year’s wildfire season in Washington has the potential to be destructive and explosive. Officials with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the landscapes are dangerously dry, which has increased fire risks earlier in the season than usual.

"We are definitely in the fire season now," said Ryan Rodruck, wildfire communications manager for the DNR. "We have extremely hot and extremely dry conditions. Typically, we will see somewhat of a moderate ramp up into fire season, but we are in the season now and those fires are starting to materialize on the landscape."

The DNR reported about 90% of wildfires in Washington are human-caused. With the drought conditions drying out vegetation, Rodruck said something like throwing a lit cigarette butt on the ground or dragging chains from a vehicle could spark the flames.

"It’s an unattended campfire, it’s an inappropriately ignited burn pile, or a burn pile that was possibly done in conditions that were too windy or too dry. Of course, during the Fourth of July and around that time, it’s fireworks. Any cause that you would think where humans can start a fire, those sparks can get on the landscape," said Rodruck.

Protecting the landscape could be a challenge this season. Dave Upthegrove, Commissioner of Public Lands, posted a statement to Facebook, saying Governor Bob Ferguson signed a state budget that cut funding in half for wildfire prevention, readiness, and response.

Upthegrove’s statement continued, saying, "Now is not the time to cut back on our ability to protect our state's lands, forests, and communities from the restless - and rising - threat of wildfires."

Despite those budget changes, the DNR said it has everything it needs to fight fires within its jurisdiction.

"We are well-prepared for the exercise of any mutual aid agreements we would have with our fire district partners and local fire resources. Despite the fact that we are predicting the above-average season, DNR is ready and able to address those fires that happen in the state of Washington," said Rodruck.

Still, those firefighters need the public’s help protecting the land. Rodruck said the DNR is urging all people to be responsible this wildfire season.

"Caution is more important than ever as we enter into our fire season for the year," said Rodruck. "Help your firefighters by keeping those sparks off the landscape when it’s this hot and this dry."

Fire officials said it’s not too late for people to create a defensible space around their property, especially for those who live and work in the wildland urban interface. That protection includes removing dry brush and dead vegetation leaning on and surrounding the property.

"It’s more important than ever that you are abiding by those burn restrictions that you make sure that you are recreating safely," said Rodruck. "Be aware of your responsibility with fire as we enter a period of hot, dry weather, and a hot, dry fire season."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove.

