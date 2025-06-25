WSDOT, other WA agencies warn of Seattle DMV text scams

The Brief Washington agencies are warning about fake text messages from scammers posing as DMVs. The texts falsely claim enforcement actions and link to suspicious sites.



Local transportation and licensing agencies are warning about a recent wave of text scams circulating in Washington.

Screenshots of Seattle DMV text scam

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) are taking to social media to alert the public about suspicious text messages from unknown senders. The messages claim recipients face enforcement penalties. Both WSDOT and the DOL say it's a scam.

Some people reportedly received up to three different scam texts in a single day, sent by entities calling themselves the "Seattle Department of Motor Vehicles (BMV), the "Washington Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)" and the "Seattle Vehicle Administration (DMV)". All three texts contain generally the same messages, differing only in the agency name.

Seattle Department of Motor Vehicles text scam

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) shared a screenshot of one of the text scams on social media Monday, calling it "obviously" fake.

What they're saying:

"Unlike other states, we don't refer to our agency as the DMV. Also, we never send texts like this," the DOL wrote on X.

WSDOT Good To Go text scams reported in WA

WSDOT shared a video Tuesday afternoon showing a screenshot of a similar scam text.

What they're saying:

"Seems like just about everyone's gotten this one," WSDOT wrote. "It's not real."

Officials say a legitimate Good To Go message would only link to MyGoodToGo.com.

What is WA Administrative Code 15C-16.003?

Administrative code 15C-16.003 does not exist in the Washington Administrative Code (WAC), according to WSDOT. This code was placed in a scam text message that is targeting cellphone users statewide.

What they're saying:

"There's no such thing as a Washington Department of Motor Vehicles AND that isn't a real WAC," WSDOT wrote in a social media post.

Some WA residents receive scam texts from DMVs in other US states

Some Washington residents with out-of-state phone numbers are receiving the same scam messages as those with Washington-based numbers. In one case, a Washington resident received an identical text, but the sender claimed to be the "California State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)."

FBI urges public to delete scam texts

In March 2025, a similar "smishing" text scam – short for SMS phishing – targeted iPhone and Android users nationwide with messages about unpaid toll bills. The FBI warned recipients to delete the texts immediately.

These scams aim to truck people into revealing sensitive personal and financial information, such as credit or debit card numbers and bank account details.

What you can do:

Report scam texts to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Department of Licensing, the FBI and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

