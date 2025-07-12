Kuya Max released: Supporters celebrate outside Tacoma detention facility

The Brief Maximo Londonio, known as "Kuya Max," was released from the Northwest Detention Center after months of detention, including time in solitary confinement. Despite claims of support from the Philippine Consulate, detainees and advocacy groups report unmet promises, prompting calls for expedited financial and legal assistance.



Members of the Tanggol Migrante Network (TMN) and the International Association of Machinists Local 695 gathered outside the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) on July 11 to celebrate the release of Maximo Londonio, known as "Kuya Max," and to show solidarity with detainees facing challenging conditions at the facility.

Kuya Max expressed gratitude to the community and labor groups that advocated for his release since his detention on May 15. "Thank you for all your guys' support, I really appreciate it," he said to a cheering crowd, holding his wife Crystal's hand. He specifically thanked Tanggol Migrante for their support.

Kuya Max and supporters on July 11, 2025. (Courtesy of Tanggol Migrante Network)

The backstory:

Max's release follows months of detention, including nearly a month in solitary confinement. The day before his hearing, Deputy Consulate General Maria Paz Cortes and Assistance to Nationals Officer Bernice Santayana visited the NWDC and met with ICE, though the details of their meeting were not disclosed.

The consular officers attempted to attend Max's hearing, but the Londonios reportedly declined their presence in court. A representative for Tanggol Migrante Network says Crystal Londonio aimed to emphasize that the hearing was for "family and those that truly stood by us since day one," aiming to raise awareness about the circumstances faced by detainees.

