KWSU-TV in Pullman, WA shutting down after 63 years of broadcasting

Broadcast leadership in the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University (WSU) and Northwest Public Broadcasting (NWPB), announced plans to reduce annual operating costs by $1.8 million.

By the end of the calendar year, KWSU-TV will go off the air, and the operational reductions will impact employees.

KWSU-TV is a PBS member television station licensed to Pullman and serves the Pullman/Spokane market.

What we know:

With the discontinuation of KWSU-TV, viewers will still have access to trusted public media content through overlapping stations, according to a press release from the communications staff at WSU.

The press release said KWSU-TV viewers who are NWPB donors will continue to have access to their Passport account, which is a TV streaming service, through NWPB’s PBS station in Tri-Cities, KTNW.

Radio operations at NWPB will not be impacted by these changes and will continue to serve the rural areas across the state.

Why are there cost reductions?

Dig deeper:

NWPB’s net position decreased by $1.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year and $1.7 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

In an effort to adapt to meet the needs of the shifts in the broadcast industry, such as digital advancements, NWPB made investments that did not produce the expected returns. These numbers have led to a realignment of expenses.

The cost of producing high-quality journalism continues to increase and the projected revenue over the next three years will not be sufficient, according to the press release.

Additionally, NWPB lost $1.95 million in annual funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) due to the Congressional vote to reverse funds approved for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

This further included $1.2 million in direct operational funding support from CPB’s Community Service Grant, according to the press release.

"Following the federal government’s rescission, philanthropic investors generously donated, allowing WSU time to carefully evaluate NWPB’s budget and develop a thoughtful, sustainable plan that does not rely on federal funding," the press release said.

Officials said this plan aligns with their commitment to deliver on NWPB’s mission to create and serve a more informed public, through implementing a budget-neutral enterprise.

