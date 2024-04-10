Woman hurt in shooting outside Lakewood bar

Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside a bar in Lakewood on Wednesday morning.

After 2:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot outside Oaktree Food and Drink on Steilacoom Blvd. SW.

When police arrived, a woman was found shot, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 13’s Jade Elliott is at the scene gathering more information.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers blanket the parking lot outside the bar. Police at the scene have marked spent shell casings on the ground as well as bullet holes in two cars still parked at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened as a result of a fight between two women. Police do not yet know if the altercation began inside or outside the bar, but it brought both women into the parking lot. That’s when authorities say another man either came out of the bar or out of a car and started shooting.

Whether the shooting was to break up the fight or to escalate the situation is still being investigated by police.

At least one person was taken into custody. Their identity, or details about how they were connected to the incident remains unclear.

There was a heavy police presence a couple of blocks away from the Oaktree Food and Drink. We are told that one of the women in the altercation may have been connected to a home in that area.

We are still gathering information to determine the connection between the two scenes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.