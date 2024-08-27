Lyft to launch rider verification pilot program in Seattle

The Brief Lyft is rolling out a rider verification pilot program in Seattle on August 29. The program uses data to confirm rider information, and may require users to provide a government-issued ID. Eight other big cities in the U.S. are also participating in the pilot program.



Lyft will soon introduce a new layer of security to make sure Seattle riders are who they say they are.

The rideshare company announced that it's launching its rider verification pilot program in the Emerald City on August 29.

Rider verification works by cross-referencing rider information with third-party data sources to confirm that the person requesting a ride is who they claim to be.

Lyft says most riders won't need to take any extra steps to verify their identity, but some will be asked to upload a government-issued ID.

Here's how it will look:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pre-Verification

"This process helps to uphold high safety standards for the whole community, aligns with our existing driver verification protocols, and encourages transparency by allowing drivers to view a rider’s name, verification status, rating, and profile photo before accepting a ride," read Lyft's release.

The pilot is already being rolled out in eight other markets, including Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Denver and Miami.

"We want Lyft to be the safest way to get around," said Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience and Community Safety at Lyft. "The Rider Verification program is a direct response to what our driver community has been asking for a way to enhance their peace of mind and ensure they can trust who they’re picking up. Rider verification can help drivers confirm that riders are who they say they are, and is an important step in Lyft's work to help everyone feel more secure and increase accountability within our entire community."

Lyft says it's constantly focusing on safety, recently enhancing its emergency help feature, expanding its Safety Advisory Council, and launching a new Women+ Connect feature.

