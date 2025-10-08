Armed man broke into Seattle school, pointed gun at teen, police say

The Brief Police arrested a 60-year-old man accused of forcing his way into a Seattle high school and assaulting a security guard. The suspect later confronted two teens near East Pike Street, allegedly pointing a gun and wielding a knife during the encounter. Officers recovered two firearms from the man’s home after obtaining a search warrant; he was booked into King County Jail for investigation of burglary and felony harassment.



A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he forced his way into a Seattle high school, assaulted a security guard, and later threatened a teen with a gun and knife.

What we know:

At about 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, Seattle patrol officers responded to reports of a disorderly man attempting to enter a school in the 1700 block of East Union Street, according to police.

The man, who officers said appeared intoxicated and was walking two dogs, allegedly pushed past a security guard at the school to speak with the principal. The principal told him to leave, police said.

Shortly after leaving the school, the man approached two teens sitting in a vehicle near East Pike Street and 16th Avenue. Police said he was armed with a knife in one hand and a gun in the other. The suspect reportedly yelled at the teens, telling them they could not park on the street.

During the confrontation, the man reached into the car, grabbed a 15-year-old by the neck while holding the knife, and pointed a gun at the teen, police said.

The teen told officers he feared for his life but managed to break free and told the man he was calling 911. The suspect then walked away with his dogs.

Dig deeper:

Officers later found the suspect at his nearby home. When asked if he had firearms, police said he denied owning any. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found two firearms inside the home. Seattle Animal Control took custody of the man’s dogs.

Police arrested the man on investigation of burglary and felony harassment. He was booked into the King County Jail.

Officers recovered video showing the man forcing his way into the school and a photo of him holding the knife, according to police. Detectives with the department’s Homicide and Assault Unit are investigating.

