Seattle police arrest armed felon smoking fentanyl outside Capitol Hill grocery store

The Brief Police arrested an armed felon for smoking fentanyl in front of a QFC on Capitol Hill. The suspect was recently released from prison, and is prohibited from carrying firearms.



Police arrested an armed felon after he was caught smoking fentanyl in front of a grocery store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight.

Seattle police officers recovered a firearm, 0.2g of Fentanyl, and narcotic paraphernalia during an arrest. (Seattle Police Department)

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), patrol officers saw a man smoking narcotics with a pipe in front of the QFC grocery store near Broadway and East Pike Street just after midnight.

Officers arrested the 27-year-old man without incident.

While interviewing him, police recovered a loaded handgun. When asked where he got it, he told officers he "found it."

According to SPD, the suspect was recently released from prison. He has previous convictions for multiple felonies, including unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police and unlawful possession of a motor vehicle. He is prohibited from carrying firearms.

The suspect also had a $4,000 arrest warrant for fighting in public, issued by the Centralia Municipal Court.

Officers booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

