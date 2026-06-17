WA man charged after Border Patrol shooting in Blaine
SEATTLE - A man has been charged after being shot in the leg by a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the U.S.-Canada border in Blaine, Washington.
What we know:
Nathaniel A. Muniz-Spry, 39, was in federal court Wednesday after allegedly getting in a confrontation with Border Patrol agents early Tuesday morning, ending with him being shot.
Nathaniel A. Muniz-Spry
The backstory:
According to court documents, Muniz-Spry was caught on surveillance camera in a wooded area near the international boundary, and area known for frequent illegal border crossings and smuggling.
When confronted by Border Patrol agents, he allegedly told them he had been drinking and was looking for somewhere to go to the bathroom, and didn't have his ID.
Agents placed Muniz-Spry in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, uncuffed, while running a records check. They found Muniz-Spry had an active national "approach with caution" alert stemming from a prior incident where he brandished a knife at law enforcement.
The scene of a shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Washington on June 16, 2026.
Muniz-Spry kept moving his hands inside his sweatshirt pocket, stood up, and walked away from the patrol car before an agent ordered him back inside, court documents state. Due to his erratic behavior, agents gave him a weapons pat-down search.
During the search, an agent felt a firearm tucked into Muniz-Spry's waistband. A struggle ensued, and Muniz-Spry broke free and ran towards the wooded area just as the weapon was being secured.
Then, an agent opened fire, striking Muniz-Spry in the leg. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and later booked into jail.
Officers recovered a loaded Hi-Point C9 pistol at the scene. No Border Patrol agents or law enforcement personnel were injured during the encounter.
The Hi-Point C9 pistol recovered after a shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine, Washington.
Extensive criminal history
Dig deeper:
Prosecutors say Muniz-Spry has a lengthy criminal history, including the following felony convictions:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm and a short-barreled shotgun or rifle (Skagit County, 2018)
- Possession of a stolen vehicle and bail jumping (Skagit and Whatcom Counties, 2018)
- Second-degree burglary and bail jumping (Whatcom County, 2014)
- Felony violation of a no-contact order (Whatcom County, 2011)
- Residential burglary (Whatcom County, 2009)
What's next:
Muniz-Spry is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm for the June 16 incident in Blaine. His next hearing is scheduled for July 1.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Department of Justice, court documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.