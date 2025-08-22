Man hospitalized after shooting in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Tacoma. The shooting sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Tacoma overnight.

What we know:

Before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near South 5th Street and South Thompson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is not known.

Police said officers did not locate a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

